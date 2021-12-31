Pens Points: Still Waiting

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect, Kasper Bjorkqvist, looks to be on his way to making his NHL debut. The 24-year-old forward was previously called up to the NHL squad earlier this season, but did not dress. Bjorkqvist knows not to take anything for granted. [Post-Gazette]

A lawsuit has been filed seeking to block the sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins to Fenway Sports Group. [WTAE]

News and notes from around the NHL...

With tomorrow’s Winter Classic set to be one of the coldest NHL games on record, the league has had to dig into its tool belt to ensure a smooth and competitive game is played between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. One of the tricks the NHL will use to help move the game along? Heating the ice. [USA Today]

Brigette Lacquette holds the distinction of being the first First Nations woman to play hockey for Canada in a Winter Olympics in 2018. Lacquette blazed another trail this year by becoming the first Indigenous woman to scout for an NHL team after being hired by the Chicago Blackhawks. [NBC Sports]

The Canadian province of Ontario is reducing capacity limits inside sporting venues to just 1,000 people due to rising COVID-19 cases, it was announced Thursday. [theScore]

It looks like many NHL teams will regret passing on Jesper Wallstedt for years to come. [The Hockey News]