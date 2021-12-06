Pens Points: A New Opponent

If you struggled to stay awake on Saturday night to watch the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Vancouver Canucks, no one will blame you after a pair of late games early in the week. While you were busy catching some shut eye, Jake Guentzel led the Penguins to a 4-1 victory over the Canucks with a hat trick that extended his career high point streak to an even dozen games.

Tonight, the Penguins return to action with their first ever game against the expansion Seattle Kraken. It’s being played in Seattle so it will one final late night of hockey before the Penguins return East later this week.

As reliable as ever, Pens Points arrives on your Monday morning...

There is no stopping Jake Guentzel at the moment. His hat trick against the Canucks was just another high point in what is now a career long 12 game point streak. He leads the Penguins in all offensive categories and is over a PPG pace. [Penguins]

No matter how hot his stick may be at the moment, Guentzel remains humble as ever. Crediting his teammates and some good luck, Guentzel is just enjoying having the hot hand while it lasts. [Trib Live]

While Guentzel was pacing the Penguins on offense, British Columbuia native and former Canucks season ticket holder Tristan Jarry was keeping the lead safe. For Jarry, this start and victory meant the world back in his hometown. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Familiar faces are starting to ascend in the Metropolitan division while early season pretenders are starting to slide back. Almost a week into December now, the playoff contenders are starting to jostle for valuable positioning. [Pensburgh]

After starting the season in the NHL with the Penguins, Drew O’Connor became a victim of the roster crunch when players started returning. A key piece of the penalty kill with the Baby Pens, O’Connor is hoping that skill gets him back on the NHL roster. [Pensburgh]

Enes Freedom (formerly Kanter), player for the Boston Celtics and open critic of the Chinese government issued a challenge to Sidney Crosby and Conor McDavid. Take a stand and boycott the upcoming Olympic Games in Beijing. [Sportsnet]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Veteran broadcasters of the NBA but new to having the NHL on its airwaves, TNT is trying to change the way hockey is shown to Americans. From brining in Wayne Gretzky to adapting its broadcast style, TNT is making a good first impression. [New York Times]