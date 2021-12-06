Jake Guentzel named NHL’s 3rd Star of the Week

After extending his current point streak to 12 games, Penguins forward Jake Guentzel is being recognized by the National Hockey League.

The Penguins announced Monday that Guentzel has been named the league’s 3rd Star of the Week.

Guentzel is coming off of a four-point hat-trick performance in Vancouver on Saturday night and is currently riding a 12-game point streak, in which he has contributed 10 goals and 6 assists.

He also led the league with 3 power-play goals last week.

His current 12-game point streak is the longest for any Penguins player, dating back to the 2011-12 season, when Pascal Dupuis registered a 17-game point streak.

Guentzel and the Penguins will look to keep the streak going tonight when they face the Seattle Kraken for the first time. All eyes will be on former Penguins players Jared McCann and Brandon Tanev, who became part of the Seattle franchise during the expansion draft.

Puck drop is scheduled for 10:00 p.m.