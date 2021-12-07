Pens Points: Kraken Catchers

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

As mentioned above, the Penguins traveled to Seattle for the first time in history to fight the Seattle Kraken, the NHL’s 32nd and newest franchise. And on this night, the Kraken displayed their expansion team inconsistencies, with Pittsburgh taking this contest by the score of 6-1. [Recap]

Evan Rodrigues is having a career year through the early portion of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ December schedule. At one point, the Toronto native led the team in goals. His 16 points in 24 games this season has also led Mike Sullivan to make more of a concerted effort to play the forward. And Rodrigues is still making the most of these opportunities. [Post-Gazette]

The Penguins certainly wouldn’t be hurting by having Jared McCann’s 10 goals and 15 points in 19 games played this season. The former Penguin, who was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 Expansion Draft, is thriving with the NHL’s newest franchise. [Trib Live]

Jake Guentzel has earned the NHL’s Third Star of the Week honors. The winger is currently on a 13-game point streak. [PensBurgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Philadelphia Flyers fired head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien on Monday morning. The club named former assistant coach Mike Yeo as the interim head coach. [Broad Street Hockey]

The Jim Benning era is over for the Vancouver Canucks and their fans. Our friends over at Nucks Misconduct labeled Benning’s tenure as a “Reign of Error.” [Nucks Misconduct]

Robin Lehner, Vegas Golden Knights goalie and outspoken mental health advocate, declined Sweden’s Olympic Games invitation, citing his health as the reason for not participating. [ESPN]