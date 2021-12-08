Pens Points: Heading Back East

After completing a swing through Western Canada and Seattle, the Pittsburgh Penguins will now enjoy a small break before returning to the east coast to wrap up their road trip against the Washington Capitals on Friday and returning home to host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

Pens Points is here to serve as a midweek pick me up...

There is no stopping Jake Guentzel right now with everything clicking on all cylinders for the Penguins winger. This stretch of play has shown just how good he is, but even before this run he was already among the best wingers in the NHL. [Pensburgh]

While the offense was running wild against the Seattle Kraken on Monday night, one of the under the radar storylines was Casey DeSmith. Allowing just one goal on 29 shots, DeSmith left Seattle with a much needed confidence boost. [Trib Live]

When the Penguins return to PPG Paints Arena on Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks, they will don their new third jersey for the first time. Bringing back a fan favorite look was an easy call for the Penguins when designing the new look. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

John Henry, the billionaire head of Fenway Sports Group, is set to take over ownership of the Penguins from franchise legend Mario Lemieux. What Henry brings to Pittsburgh is yet to be seen, but it could involve extensive urban development. [Pittsburgh City Paper]

News and notes from around the NHL...

It’s been a good few weeks for the Toronto Maple Leafs but a dose of reality came down on Tuesday. Forward Mitch Marner will miss the next 3-4 weeks with a shoulder injury while defensemen Travis Dermott and Rasmus Sundin are listed as week-to-week. [NHL]

Bad news just kept rolling in for the Maple Leafs on Tuesday. On top of the injuries mentioned above, the Leafs will be without the services of Jason Spezza for six games after he was suspended for kneeing. [Sportsnet]