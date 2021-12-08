Jake Guentzel out week-to-week with upper body injury

The National Hockey League’s hottest scorer and the owner of a current 13-game point streak is going to be sidelined for some time, with the pause button pressed on that streak.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan announced Wednesday that Jake Guentzel is going to be out of the lineup on a week-to-week basis due to an upper body injury.

Mike Sullivan said Jake Guentzel is going to be week-to-week with an upper-body injury. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) December 8, 2021

Guentzel is coming off a Canadian road trip that featured 7 goals and 9 points in two games, including 5 goals in the last two games vs. Vancouver and Seattle.

During Monday night’s game against the Kraken in Seattle, Guentzel took a trip down the runway after blocking a shot from defenseman Adam Larsson — but it’s unclear if that is the specific injury that is now sidelining Guentzel.

The injury comes at a time where everything was going right for Guentzel, and he was beginning to gain recognition as one of the league’s best wingers.

Here’s to hoping ‘week-to-week’ might fall on the shorter end of things like one or two weeks and not three to four weeks.