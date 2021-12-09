Pens Points: Guentzel Down

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

As mentioned above, perhaps the Pittsburgh Penguins’ hottest player at the moment, Jake Guentzel, will be out for an extended period of time due to an upper-body injury. [PensBurgh]

Kasperi Kapanen is a polarizing enigma. One second, he has elite, game-changing qualities and blazing speed, and other moments, he becomes invisible. What is going on with the Finnish winger? [PensBurgh]

But Kapanen will now have another chance to prove his worth with the aforementioned injury to Sidney Crosby’s best linemate. [Trib Live]

Penguins prospect puck-stoppers, Calle Clang and Joel Blomqvist, have been named to the IIHF World Junior Championship. [Trib Live]

And speaking of goaltenders, the Pittsburgh netminders are both fending off concerns about their potential. [Trib Live]

The Penguins’ blue line is looking to improve its overall game. [Post-Gazette]

The recent sale of the Penguins to the Fenway Sports Group helped increase the value of the franchise by 32 percent, according to a new report from Forbes. [Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

After a scary hit at the hands of Jacob Trouba in a recent game, Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira has been released from the hospital. [CBS Sports]

In a follow-up from an above Pens Point, take a look at some other teams and their valuations in the annual Forbes assessment. [Sportsnet]

The Seattle Kraken have been a popular talking point in hockey circles for months now, and the team’s merchandise has been selling like hotcakes. But the team is missing its mark to make a valuable first impression with their fans. [Seattle Times]