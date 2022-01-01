Malkin will return from the third-longest break of his NHL career

Happy New Year— let’s raise a toast to Evgeni Malkin returning!
Well, returning soon, at least. The Penguins’ first game since the COVID-19 pause, a Sunday matinee against the visiting San Jose Sharks, won’t be featuring Malkin’s return.
#Pens Malkin ruled himself out for Sunday vs San Jose. Says “Maybe 10 days” as far as projected timetable— Josh Getzoff (@PensJG) December 29, 2021
But it looks like Malkin’s close to his return— and if he skates against the Blues in the Penguins’ following contest on Wednesday, January 5, it will be the first NHL action he has seen in 224 days, since Islanders bid him an unceremonious farewell on May 26 by booting the Penguins out of the 2021 postseason with a 5-3 Game 6 loss.
Let’s see how that stretch of absence ranks in Malkin’s career— and how the center usually does in his return after long absences.
Evgeni Malkin’s season starts
|Game
|Date
|Days since last game played
|Final score
|Malkin's impact
|Through 10 games
|NJD vs. PIT
|10/18/2006
|2-1 loss
|EV goal, 18:38 P2 (Assists: Ryan Whitney, Mark Recchi)
|8-6—14
|PIT at CAR
|10/5/2007
|169
|4-1 loss
|PP assist, 16:37 P3 (Goal: Mark Recchi)
|3-10—13
|PIT at OTT
|10/4/2008
|122
|4-3 OT win
|SH goal, 3:18 P2 (Unassisted)
|3-12—15
|NYR vs. PIT
|10/2/2009
|112
|3-2 win
|PP goal, 7:48 P1 (Assists: Sergei Gonchar, Alex Goligoski)
|4-9—13
|PHI at PIT
|10/7/2010
|148
|3-2 loss
|5 shots, 2 PIM, -1 rating
|3-5—8
|PIT at VAN
|10/6/2011
|244
|4-3 SO win
|EV assist, 5:04 P1 (Goal: James Neal), Shootout goal (vs. Roberto Luongo)
|4-8—12
|PIT at PHI
|1/19/2013
|272
|3-1 win
|EV assist, 7:20 P1 (Goal: James Neal)
|2-10—12
|NJD vs. PIT
|10/3/2013
|118
|3-0 win
|EV assist, 11:42 P3 (Goal: Craig Adams)
|3-6—9
|ANA vs. PIT
|10/9/2014
|149
|6-4 win
|EV assist, 13:14 P1 (Goal: Pascal Dupuis)
|5-10—15
|PIT at DAL
|10/8/2015
|167
|3-0 loss
|4 shots, 2 PIM, 0 rating
|4-6—10
|WSH vs. PIT
|10/13/2016
|123
|3-2 SO win
|PP assist, 8:47 P2 (Goal: Patric Hornqvist), Shootout goal (vs. Braden Holtby)
|6-5—11
|STL vs. PIT
|10/4/2017
|115
|5-4 OT loss
|EV assist, 12:37 P2 (Goal: Olli Maatta), PP assist, 13:46 P3 (Goal: Sidney Crosby)
|3-8—11
|WSH vs. PIT
|10/4/2018
|150
|7-6 OT win
|EV assist, 1:49 P1 (Goal: Jamie Oleksiak), EV goal, 2:45 P3 (Assists: Kris Letang, Sidney Crosby), PP assist, 1:20 OT (Goal: Kris Letang)
|6-13—19
|BUF vs. PIT
|10/3/2019
|170
|3-1 loss
|PP goal, 5:50 P2 (Assists: Kris Letang, Sidney Crosby)
|3-8—11
|PIT at PHI
|1/13/2021
|159
|6-3 loss
|4 shots, 17:35 TOI, -1 rating
|1-4—5
|STL vs. PIT*
|1/5/2022*
|224*
|?
|?
|?
*estimated
224 days may sound like a lot, but it’s actually only Malkin’s third-longest absence from the NHL since his career began in 2006.
After the 2012-13 NHL season was postponed by a lockout, delaying the season start from the anticipated date of Oct. 11, 2012 all the way to Jan. 19, 2012, Malkin was out of NHL action for 272 days. This was a bit of a different situation, obviously— not only was everyone out of NHL action, but Malkin was able to keep ready in Russia, where he led the KHL with 23 goals and 42 assists in 37 games.
And two seasons prior, Malkin’s awkward collision with Sabres defenseman Tyler Myers on Feb. 4, 2011, tore his ACL and MCL and kept him out for the remainder of the season, earning him the No. 4 spot on Bleacher Report’s list of the “Most Devastating Injuries” of 2010-11 (right beside Sidney Crosby at No. 5!) It was 244 days until he would skate in the NHL again.
So, Malkin’s long break from the NHL isn’t unprecedented— but then, these are unprecedented times, and over 220 days is still a long time. Rejoining the team while half of the roster is out under COVID protocol will add an interesting twist to the alternate captain’s readjustment to the squad.
If we’re lucky, maybe we’ll see another highlight-reel worthy season start— like on October 6, 2011, when after 244 days of devastating injury he scored the shootout winner:
Let’s hope we see a sequel to that thriller on January 5. (A comfortable win could be nice too!)
