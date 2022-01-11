Pens Points: Season Debut?

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

The COVID-19 protocol list isn't getting any smaller from the Pittsburgh Penguins’ point of view. Backup goaltender Casey DeSmith is the latest player to be added to the list. In a piece of positive news, however, Evgeni Malkin could be in line to make his season debut tonight against the Anaheim Ducks. [PensBurgh]

In other housekeeping/roster news, the Penguins also recalled forwards Anthony Angello and Radim Zohorna to the taxi squad. [Trib Live]

Brian Boyle just recently celebrated the birth of his new son, Callum. At 37 years old and really just playing to capture a Stanley Cup at this point in his career, Boyle remains motivated by his faith and his family. [Post-Gazette]

Sidney Crosby, superstitious? No, never! [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Arizona Coyotes are going nowhere. Well, that’s not true; they’re heading to the cellar of the NHL standings. With a full-blown rebuild on the way, could defenseman Jakob Chychrun be moved to another club? [The Hockey News]

The New York Rangers can’t get no respect from the oddsmakers. [NY Post]