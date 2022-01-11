 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pens Points: Season Debut?

What keeps Brian Boyle going at 37 years old? Why is Sidney Crosby so superstitious? Find out the answers to these questions in today’s Pens Points.

By Garrett Behanna
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

The COVID-19 protocol list isn't getting any smaller from the Pittsburgh Penguins’ point of view. Backup goaltender Casey DeSmith is the latest player to be added to the list. In a piece of positive news, however, Evgeni Malkin could be in line to make his season debut tonight against the Anaheim Ducks. [PensBurgh]

In other housekeeping/roster news, the Penguins also recalled forwards Anthony Angello and Radim Zohorna to the taxi squad. [Trib Live]

Brian Boyle just recently celebrated the birth of his new son, Callum. At 37 years old and really just playing to capture a Stanley Cup at this point in his career, Boyle remains motivated by his faith and his family. [Post-Gazette]

Sidney Crosby, superstitious? No, never! [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Arizona Coyotes are going nowhere. Well, that’s not true; they’re heading to the cellar of the NHL standings. With a full-blown rebuild on the way, could defenseman Jakob Chychrun be moved to another club? [The Hockey News]

The New York Rangers can’t get no respect from the oddsmakers. [NY Post]

