Pens Points: To Trade or Not to Trade

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

A few roster moves were made yesterday. The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forward Drew O’Connor to Pittsburgh’s main roster and forward Filip Hallander to the taxi squad from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. [Penguins]

Much has been made recently about the Penguins’ tendency of trading first-round draft picks in the name of winning championships. Even if we’re approaching the end of the Crosby/Malkin era, if the right deal comes along, GM Ron Hextall should absolutely deal his first draft pick. [PensBurgh]

Jeff Carter returns to Los Angeles later this evening. The longtime Kings forward had a chance to look back, and discuss the trade that ‘prolonged’ his solid career. [Post-Gazette]

And speaking of Carter, his appearance throughout the last game against the Anaheim Ducks saw him on the wing, specifically the left wing alongside Evgeni Malkin. The 37-year-old’s trip to the west side may see him feature more frequently on the left side if he continues to have the success that was seen in the Ducks game. [Trib Live]

Danton Heinen’s Anaheim Ducks career was not all that memorable for the forward. Having put up 47 points with the Boston Bruins in 2017-18, Heinen’s game stalled out considerably in Southern California between 2019 and 2021. A change of scenery to the Steel City has reinvigorated his game. [Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Rapper Kodak Black made waves around the NHL last night after a video of him was captured showing the artist grinding on a woman at a Florida Panthers game. [Complex]

Two former off-ice officials with the NHL have filed a lawsuit against the league. They claim they were fired after they called out two ex-supervisors for racist behavior. [Sportsnet]

On the potential signing of Evander Kane, Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid said he’s “not here to discuss optic issues.” [Yahoo]