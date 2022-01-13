Tristan Jarry named 2022 NHL All Star

Tristan Jarry has had a hell of a bounce back season for the Pittsburgh Penguins this season. And now he has another title, 2022 NHL All Star. Here’s the rest of the Metropolitan Division team, along with their “last man in” fan vote candidate:

Metropolitan Division Head coach: Rod Brind’Amour, Carolina Hurricanes Carolina Hurricanes — Frederik Andersen, Sebastian Aho, LMI: Andrei Svechnikov Columbus Blue Jackets — Zachary Werenski, LMI: Jakub Voracek New Jersey Devils — Jack Hughes, LMI: Jesper Bratt New York Islanders — Adam Pelech, LMI: Mathew Barzal New York Rangers — Adam Fox, Chris Kreider, LMI: Mika Zibanejad Philadelphia Flyers — Claude Giroux, LMI: Cam Atkinson Pittsburgh Penguins — Tristan Jarry, LMI: Jake Guentzel Washington Capitals — Alexander Ovechkin, LMI: Evgeny Kuznetsov

It’s Jarry’s second NHL All Star nod, he also made the All Star team in 2020, the last time the NHL had an ASG. Only 11 players were named today for the 3v3 format, and all eight teams get representation, so it’s a pretty nice recognition to be an All Star these days.

Jake Guentzel with 35 points in 29 games, is also having an All Star-caliber season. Guentzel currently ranks fourth among Metropolitan Division forwards (behind only Alex Ovechkin, Sebastian Aho and Artemi Panarin). The 12th and final player for the Metro will be named in a “last man in” fan vote and campaign, so if that’s your thing go ahead and vote away!

Jake Guentzel has been named Pittsburgh's 'Last Men In' candidate.@jakeguentz is the team leader in goals (18) and points (35). He also has points in 18-straight appearances (15G-12A).



Long story short, this one is a no-brainer.



Vote now: https://t.co/BsEqZiBzwR pic.twitter.com/MxnwypluBi — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 13, 2022

The NHL All Star game will be coming from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday February 5th.