 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tristan Jarry named 2022 NHL All Star

The Pens’ netminder is going to Vegas for February’s All Star Game

By Hooks Orpik
/ new
Pittsburgh Penguins v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Tristan Jarry has had a hell of a bounce back season for the Pittsburgh Penguins this season. And now he has another title, 2022 NHL All Star. Here’s the rest of the Metropolitan Division team, along with their “last man in” fan vote candidate:

Metropolitan Division Head coach: Rod Brind’Amour, Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes — Frederik Andersen, Sebastian Aho, LMI: Andrei Svechnikov

Columbus Blue Jackets — Zachary Werenski, LMI: Jakub Voracek

New Jersey Devils — Jack Hughes, LMI: Jesper Bratt

New York Islanders — Adam Pelech, LMI: Mathew Barzal

New York Rangers — Adam Fox, Chris Kreider, LMI: Mika Zibanejad

Philadelphia Flyers — Claude Giroux, LMI: Cam Atkinson

Pittsburgh Penguins — Tristan Jarry, LMI: Jake Guentzel

Washington Capitals — Alexander Ovechkin, LMI: Evgeny Kuznetsov

It’s Jarry’s second NHL All Star nod, he also made the All Star team in 2020, the last time the NHL had an ASG. Only 11 players were named today for the 3v3 format, and all eight teams get representation, so it’s a pretty nice recognition to be an All Star these days.

Jake Guentzel with 35 points in 29 games, is also having an All Star-caliber season. Guentzel currently ranks fourth among Metropolitan Division forwards (behind only Alex Ovechkin, Sebastian Aho and Artemi Panarin). The 12th and final player for the Metro will be named in a “last man in” fan vote and campaign, so if that’s your thing go ahead and vote away!

The NHL All Star game will be coming from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday February 5th.

More From PensBurgh

Loading comments...