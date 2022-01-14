PensBurgh Podcast: How deep are the Penguins?

This week’s PensBurgh Podcast focuses on the one thing that can (and often times will) win you a championship: depth. As the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 10-game win streak recently came to an end and Evgeni Malkin made his triumphant season debut, Robbie and I sat down to discuss the depth of this Penguins team, and if this team’s contributions are akin to the championship-winning squads of 2016 and 2017.

The listener mailbag is loaded this week with six questions ranging from potential trade targets, to hypotheticals about Jonathan Toews, and much more.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

