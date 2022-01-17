Pens Points: Domingue Dominant

It wasn’t pretty for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night but they were able to survive an onslaught and emerge victorious with a 2-1 overtime victory over the San Jose Sharks. Jake Guentzel scored the winner in overtime, but the bigger story was the emergence of Louis Domingue who got the start in goal. Domingue stopped 40 of 41 shots and perhaps made a case for the permanent goalie job. [Pensburgh]

A snowy Monday is made better with Pens Points...

Domingue’s performance on Saturday night came as surprise to many, perhaps to even Domingue himself. His first win since before the pandemic began back in 2020, Domingue admitted he didn’t even believe in himself at one point. [Trib Live]

Although the Penguins have been on fire as of late, they’ve found themselves stuck in fourth place in the Metro division. Early season cushions and others on winning streaks have not helped the Penguins when it comes to improving their position. [Pensburgh]

It’s been a breakout season for Evan Rodrigues and that’s credit more to the player he is rather than who he’s playing alongside. Many former players have piggybacked off the greatness of Sidney Crosby, but Rodrigues is not one of them. [Pensburgh]

Brock McGinn was back in the Penguins lineup after a six-day stint alone in a Dallas hotel room do to COVID protocols. His time in isolation allowed him to catch up with friends and family but doesn’t sound like something he wants to repeat. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

McGinn wasn’t the only one spending some alone time in Dallas. Forward Bryan Rust joined him and has now cleared protocols and will be available tonight. Jason Zucker has recovered from an injury and could be an option as well. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Only one game on Sunday’s NHL schedule and it was the Vancouver Canucks ending a three game losing skid at the expense of the Washington Capitals. Elias Pettersson scored twice in the Canucks 4-2 victory. [CBC]