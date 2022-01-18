Pens Points: Jackpot

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins concluded their Western Conference road trip late last night with a game against the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights. A slow start and an early 3-0 deficit forced the Penguins to tighten up. The team clawed back, scored five unanswered goals, and got the win in Sin City, 5-3. [Recap]

Last night’s contest saw the return of forward Jason Zucker. Zucker had missed the previous seven games with an injury, but the 29-year-old returned with a bang, scoring two goals in last night’s duel. [Trib Live]

With Zucker’s return, however, another forward, Drew O’Connor, was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The St. Louis Blues retired Chris Pronger’s jersey last night. And the legendary defenseman celebrated his special night by chugging a cold one. [Yahoo]

How can the Edmonton Oilers, who regularly deploy arguably the game’s best one-two punch in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, overcome another embarrassing losing streak? [Sportsnet]

NHL All-Star season is here and The Hockey News has compiled a list of the five best All-Star Game jerseys of all time. [The Hockey News]

And speaking of the All-Star Game, many fans have complained in recent years that the game itself, the skills competitions, and the pomp and pageantry of the weekend have lost quite a bit of luster. The NHL should (but probably won’t) loosen its grip, and have some fun, to make the experience exciting again. [Yahoo]