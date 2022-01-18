 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jake Guentzel points keep piling up after streak ended vs. Kings

Guentzel scored his 20th goal of the season against Vegas on Monday night.

By Mike Darnay
Pittsburgh Penguins v Vegas Golden Knights Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

Jake Guentzel is a 20-goal scorer for the fifth straight season.

Guentzel recently had a personal point-streak end at 18 games, going without a point against the Los Angeles Kings last week.

However, he got back in the saddle with an assist and a game-winning goal against the Sharks, and found the back of the net again on Monday night against the Golden Knights.

With that goal against the Golden Knights, Guentzel scored his 20th of the season, in just 32 games. He’s also chipped in with 18 assists for good measure.

Guentzel has only been held without a point five times in 32 games this season.

Other players across the NHL who have also scored 20+ goals in each of the past five seasons includes:

  • Alex Ovechkin
  • Auston Matthews
  • Leon Draisaitl
  • Brad Marchand
  • Kyle Connor

It’s pretty exclusive company for Guentzel, who clearly did not slow down while his season was interrupted by an injury.

Will he surpass his career high of 40 goals scored, which he set in the 2018-19 season? It’s too early to say for sure, but I certainly wouldn’t be surprised.

