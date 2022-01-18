Jake Guentzel named to All Star team

The Penguins left Las Vegas today, but in two weeks Jake Guentzel will be going back. Guentzel finished second in the Metropolitan Division voting for “last man in” but will still be the division’s entry to the team after New York’s Mika Zibanejad has declined to go.

Fans select @RealStamkos91 , @43_Kadri , @MikaZibanejad and @troyterry1997 as 2022 #NHLAllStar Last Men In. Jake Guentzel to replace Zibanejad, who cannot attend due to personal reasons. Full Release: https://t.co/9vMOCgTmoR pic.twitter.com/9jFZnPWYDl

From the Pens:

This marks Guentzel’s second career All-Star Game selection after being named to the Game in 2020, but missing due to injury.

The 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game will be a 3-on-3 tournament between the four NHL divisions, and will be held on Saturday, February 5 at 3:00 PM ET in Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. One night prior on Friday, February 4 will be the All-Star Skills Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook at 7:30 PM ET.

Guentzel, 27, is Pittsburgh’s team leader in goals (20), points (38) and game-winning goals (5). The forward currently has points in 20 of his last 21 games played, recording 17 goals and 30 points since Nov. 13. Guentzel recorded points in 18-straight appearances (15G-12A-27PTS) from Nov. 13-Jan. 11, which included an official career-long 13-game point streak (12G-7A-19PTS) from Nov. 13-Dec. 6 prior to missing four games due to injury.

Guentzel has scored five game-winning goals this season, including in each of the past two games. Only Leon Draisaitl (6) and Timo Meier (6) have more game-winning goals this season than Guentzel.