Pens Points: Success on the Road

A lot of late nights over the past 10 days have Pittsburgh Penguins fans looking forward to the team’s return home on Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators. Taking four out of a possible six games during the road trip helped continue the Penguins climb up the standings, inching ever closer the top of the Metropolitan division.

No better way to start your day than with Pens Points...

Playing on the road always raises the difficulty level a bit, but even more so when it involves an extended length of time away from home. The Penguins just wrapped their longest road trip of the season, posting a 4-2-0 record. [Penguins]

While the Penguins will be more than happy with the result of the road trip, their play during stretches of it was not good. Despite their missteps during the trip, the Penguins still found ways to win, showing the hallmark of a great hockey team. [Trib Live]

After seeing his point streak end at 18 games against the Los Angeles Kings, Jake Guentzel started a new streak against the San Jose Sharks then extended it against the Vegas Golden Knights. With his goal on Monday night, Guentzel now has 20 on the year. [Pensburgh]

As a reward for his efforts this season, Jake Guentzel has been named an All-Star for the second time in his career and will join teammate Tristan Jarry in Las Vegas. Mika Zibanejad won the ‘Last Man In’ voting but cannot attend so Jake is the replacement. [Pensburgh]

Another goal scorer from Monday night was someone the Penguins hoped to get going sooner rather than later. Returning from a long absence, Jason Zucker scored twice against Vegas, hopefully a sign of what is to come. [Pensburgh]

Matt Murray is set to return to Pittsburgh for the first time since being traded and it’s a moment he has been looking forward too. His struggles in Pittsburgh were well documented, but to Murray, it’s still home. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

In a drastic change from their current COVID-19 testing policy, the NHL will stop testing asymptomatic players beginning after the All-Star break. All players and staff will still be subjected to testing before any cross-border travel. [ESPN]

Hockey trailblazer Willie O’Ree saw his number raised to the rafters at T.D. Garden on Tuesday night, being retired by the Boston Bruins. Debuting in 1958, O’Ree became the first African American to play in the NHL. [NHL]