Penguins make roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game vs. San Jose

With the Penguins set to take the ice for a game for the first time in two weeks, the team has made a number of roster moves and are getting some additions back to the lineup.

The team’s last five games have been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues, but the Sharks are in town and the Penguins are ready to get back on the ice.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan announced this morning that both Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust have been activated from injured reserve.

Guentzel was riding a 12-game point streak when he was injured in a game vs. the Seattle Kraken just under a month ago. Rust has been sidelined since late November.

One would expect both to be in the lineup against the Sharks.

Sullivan also announced that Casey DeSmith will be starting in net against the Sharks.

Other roster moves announced by Sullivan ahead of Sunday’s game include:

Teddy Blueger has cleared COVID-19 protocol, but will not play Sunday

Jason Zucker has been placed on injured reserve

Brian Boyle has been placed on a non-roster status for personal reasons

Anthony Angello, Kasper Bjorkqvist, Radim Zohorna, and Louis Domingue have been recalled from the taxi squad

Puck drop for today’s game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.