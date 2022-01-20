Pens Points: Back Home

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

The Penguins have announced nine changes to their regular season schedule, largely due to the COVID-19 postponements earlier in the season. [Penguins]

Jake Guentzel has received another chance to represent his team at the NHL All-Star Game, an honor that the 27-year-old winger is incredibly grateful for. [Penguins]

Mike Matheson has caught a decent bit of flak for his outrageously bad contract and the on-ice results that have followed him since then. However, Matheson, now in his second year with the Pittsburgh Penguins, has excelled in his current role that has suited his play style and has helped the team as well. [PensBurgh]

The Penguins will do battle with the Ottawa Senators later tonight, but many players won't be seeing two-time Stanley Cup champion and former teammate, Matt Murray, between the pipes. [Trib Live]

Head coach Mike Sullivan has shed some more light on the mysterious Drew O’Connor injury, labeling the forward as ‘week-to-week’ with his undisclosed ailment. [Trib Live]

There’s nothing better than some good, old fashioned home cooking. And that’s exactly what the Penguins will be hoping for with the team set to play their next several games on home ice. [Trib Live]

West Mifflin, PA native and top draft prospect for the 2022 NHL Draft, Logan Cooley, is now on the brink of achieving his lifelong dream. [Post-Gazette]

Danton Heinen, Casey DeSmith, and Zach Aston-Reese have returned to practice recently. With these three players back in the fold, the Penguins find themselves at full health for the first time in a long time. [Post-Gazette]

How would you say Kasperi Kapanen’s first year with the Penguins went? [Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The NHL has full intentions of finishing its regular season on time by the end of April. [ESPN]