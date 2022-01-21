PensBurgh Podcast: What does the future hold for Jason Zucker?

In this week’s PensBurgh Podcast episode:

We recap the Penguins’ games against LAK (6-2 L), SJ (2-1 OTW), VGK (5-3 W)

This week, Robbie and I are focusing specifically on Jason Zucker. The forward has recently returned after missing seven games, and was credited with two goals in his return game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

I think it’s safe to say the Zucker experiment hasn’t worked out for the Pittsburgh Penguins. 43 points in 84 games played for your second line left wing alongside Evgeni Malkin isn’t great. Factor in his recent injury history, and the on-ice results have been shaky at best. But let’s get a little crazy here. Being that this isn’t even the regime that acquired Zucker, would you entertain a trade (if any such discussions came up) by the trade deadline? Or would you rather keep him for depth purposes through this season and potentially re-evaluate his short and long-term future in the off-season?

The mailbag also has us flexing our salary cap muscles, and figuring out what would be deemed a “successful” season for this Penguins team.

*Note: this week’s episode/discussion was recorded prior/during the announcement of Zucker landing on injured reserve.

