Zach Aston-Reese, Louis Domingue dealing with injuries

Ahead of the Penguins’ game vs. the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena, head coach Mike Sullivan announced injuries for a couple of players.

Sullivan announced that Zach Aston-Reese is dealing with a lower-body injury and is listed day-to-day. Goaltender Louis Domingue is also dealing with a lower-body-injury, but his status is week-to-week.

On Saturday night, the Penguins recalled Radim Zohorna from the taxi squad — presumably to fill in for Aston-Reese while he is dealing with his injury.

The Penguins are the hottest team in the NHL right now, winning 15 of their last 17 games, and currently on a four-game win streak.

The Penguins and Jets will take the ice today for the 2nd time this season. The Penguins won the first tilt on the road in Winnipeg.

Tristan Jarry will start between the pipes fo the Penguins, looking for his 22nd win of the season.

Puck drop is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.