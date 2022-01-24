Pens Points: Halfway Mark

Don’t ask questions, just enjoy the victory. After 40 minutes of lackluster play goals from Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter just nine seconds apart in the third period pulled the Pittsburgh Penguins even with the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Another stellar outing from Tristan Jarry kept the Penguins alive long enough to force the game to overtime where Jarry kept the Jets off the board once more and Sidney Crosby notched the game winner to seal the extra point. [Pensburgh]

Pens Points is here bright and early once again...

It hasn’t been the easiest of seasons for Kasperi Kapenen, but he has been finding more success of late by getting his nose dirty. His goal on Sunday was the perfect example of what can happen when you go to the net. [Trib Live]

Nothing can ever go smoothly for the Penguins on the injury front as they are down two more players for an undetermined amount of time. Zach Aston-Reese and Louis Domingue will both miss time with lower body injuries. [Pensburgh]

With Aston-Reese going down, the Penguins recalled Radim Zohorna from the taxi squad to fill his place on the roster. Zohorna has seen limited NHL action this season but has recorded two points in his limited playing time. [Penguins]

It took Sidney Crosby some time to find his groove this season after coming back from wrist surgery and battling COVID. Now that he’s adjusted and settled in, Crosby is playing like the superstar he is and inching ever closer to a major milestone. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Sunday marked the 900th career game for Kris Letang, far and away the most by any defenseman in Penguins history. Since breaking onto the scene over a decade ago, Letang has been an anchor on the Penguins blue line. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

An ugly racist taunt in the East Coast Hockey League on Saturday led to immediate action from the league and team against the accused player. Jacob Panetta has been suspended indefinitely and released following a racist gesture towards a black opponent. [ESPN]