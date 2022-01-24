 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Teddy Blueger out 6-8 weeks following surgery for fractured jaw

The Penguins suffer a loss up the middle of the lineup

By Hooks Orpik
Pittsburgh Penguins v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

The Penguins will be missing a center for a while, announcing today that Teddy Blueger has undergone surgery to repair a fractured jaw.

Winnipeg’s Brendon Dillon left his feet to deliver a hit behind the net yesterday that crunched Blueger, leaving him a bloody mess.

The NHL has not made a comment about any supplemental discipline for Dillon, who was not penalized on the play. It would appear an open and shut case in violation of Rule 48.1 which states:

“A hit resulting in contact with an opponent’s head where the head is targeted and the principal point of contact is not permitted.”

If there is a bright side for the Penguins, it’s that this injury timing was when their other top centers of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Jeff Carter are all in the lineup. Blueger has been a key player throughout the lineup, putting up 17 points (8G+9A) and appearing in 40 out of the 41 games the Pens have played so far.

Veteran center Brian Boyle will be counted on to fill in for Blueger now as the fourth line center and key penalty killer moving forward.

