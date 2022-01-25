Pens Points: Blueger Down

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the next six-to-eight weeks following surgery to repair a fractured jaw. The Latvian suffered the facial injury during Sunday’s 3-2 shootout win against the Winnipeg Jets, [Trib Live]

It’s time for Penguins management to address the elephant in the room: Casey DeSmith is not the answer to the backup goalie issue. So, who is? [PensBurgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Vancouver Canucks have hired Emilie Castonguay as the club’s assistant general manager. Castonguay, the former agent to New York Rangers star, Alexis Lafreniere, now becomes the first woman assistant GM in team history. [Sportsnet]

And with the hiring of Castonguay, the GM landscape is changing throughout the league. No longer do you have to be a former player to land a high-profile executive gig. [The Hockey News]

New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban gave a heartfelt speech about the state of racism in hockey after such gestures were made to his brother, Jordan, in a recent ECHL game. [Sporting News]

The Seattle Kraken are obviously the NHL’s newest franchise with this being their inaugural season. That means the Kraken also own the NHL’s newest fanbase. But how do the Kraken supporters differ from other sports fans? [The Seattle Times]

The Vegas Golden Knights announced that forward Reilly Smith has entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. [Las Vegas Review-Journal]