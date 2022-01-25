Penguins to kick off Black History Month with Black Hockey History Game

The Penguins will kick off a month of celebrations for Black History Month, starting with the return of the team’s Black Hockey History Game this coming weekend.

Black History Month celebrations and virtual events are planned throughout the month of February.

The programs will feature NHL players and executives, Penguins executives and front office staff, and members of the community.

“The Penguins are devoted to supporting the youth of our city and the Black community. It’s part of our mission, and we’re happy to lead the National Hockey League and the city of Pittsburgh in celebrating Black History Month all through February,” Penguins President David Morehouse said.

On Sunday, the Penguins will host the Los Angeles Kings, and prior to the game, a special Black hockey exhibit will be on display from the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Memorabilia from Hall of Fame members, including Grant Fuhr, Jarome Iginla, Angela James, and Willie O’Ree will be on display.

There will also be opportunities for fans to connect with diverse organizations in the Hallmark Hall of Champions.

For more information, visit the team’s Black History Month website.