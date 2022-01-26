Pens Points: Coyotes Collared

Wasn’t easy and wasn’t always pretty, but the Pittsburgh Penguins battled back from three separate one-goal deficits to eventually pull away from the Arizona Coyotes in the third period for a 6-3 victory. Kris Letang scored twice while Sidney Crosby inched closer to career goal No. 500 with one of his own. This victory now gives the Penguins six wins in a row with a back-to-back set beginning on Thursday. [Pensburgh]

A cold winters day calls for Pens Points...

The Penguins will celebrate Black History month with a slate of events at PPG Paints Arena, on Sunday. With the Los Angeles Kings in town, PPG Paints Arena will play host to a special gallery of black hockey history on loan from the Hockey Hall of Fame. [Pensburgh]

Teddy Blueger will be out 6-to-8 weeks recovering from surgery to repair a broken jaw suffered against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. Blueger suffered a high hit to the facial area that warranted no further discipline, something Mike Sullivan disagrees with. [Trib Live]

After years of never getting the proper recognition, Mike Sullivan may finally be making some waves in the Jack Adams race. NHL.com writers casted a midseason vote that puts Sullivan tied for the top spot with Gerard Gallant of the New York Rangers. [NHL]

Jason Zucker returned to the lineup with a flourish last week but now he’s right back on the injured list. Zucker will once again be out long term after undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle issue. [Pensburgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

With the 2022 Winter Olympics less than two weeks away, participating nations are announcing their ice hockey squads. Though no NHL players will be taking part, Team Canada still includes a few familiar names on their roster. [NHL]

The Philadelphia Flyers have been making some history this season, none of it good. Tuesday night offered the chance for some good record making as defenseman Keith Yandle set a new record for most consecutive games played. [ESPN]