Pens Points: Carter Extended

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

“Big” Jeff Carter isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The 37-year-old centerman agreed to a two-year contract extension that will see the forward stay in the Steel City through the 2023-24 season. [PensBurgh]

The Pittsburgh Penguins have won 17 of their last 19 games. That is an absurd statistic for any team during any season. In the midst of another win streak, this time just a measly six straight, many are wondering what the key to all the recent success has been for these flightless birds. [Trib Live]

If you missed it late Tuesday night, the Penguins’ assistant general manager, Patrik Allvin, has been hired as general manager of the Vancouver Canucks, reuniting himself with former Penguins GM, Jim Rutherford. [Trib Live]

Many within the Penguins’ building believe the team is playing a more complete game now than ever before and that is what’s helped them score so frequently. [Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

A possible suspension looms over controversial forward Evander Kane. Yet, the former San Jose Shark could be on his way to joining Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. [The Mercury News]

Buffalo Sabres goalie, Aaron Dell, has been suspended three games for interference on Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson. [Sportsnet]

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman, Keith Yandle, is the NHL’s newest ironman, playing in a record 965 straight games. And while that is no doubt an impressive achievement for any professional athlete, there is a hidden cost to playing in so many consecutive contests. [Yahoo]

The Chicago Blackhawks will consider candidates from outside the hockey world for their GM opening. [AP News]