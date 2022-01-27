 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mike Sullivan opens up, talks about Sidney Crosby, Mario Lemieux’s legacies

Crosby is nearing close to scoring his 500th career goal.

There aren't many things left to be said about Sidney Crosby, but as the Penguins captain nears closer to scoring his 500th career goal, head coach Mike Sullivan found a way to elaborate on Crosby.

Crosby, now three goals away from scoring his 500th goal, was called a ‘pioneer of the game’ on Wednesday by Sullivan, saying that each have that same status in their respective generations.

Sullivan added that each represent the Penguins and the game of hockey with class and dignity, saying that those things are what separate them from others.

“They carry themselves in such a way that they make people (around) them feel comfortable.”

Crosby currently sits with 497 goals, growing closer to scoring his 500th of his career.

Currently, Crosby ranks 3rd-all time among active players behind Patrick Marleau (566 goals) and Alexander Ovechkin (759 goals).

He ranks 47th all-time in NHL history.

The Penguins’ are in the midst of a six-game home stand with their next four games at PPG Paints Arena against the Kraken, Red Wings, Kings, and Capitals.

Time will tell if Crosby will cross the 500-goal mark in front of the home fans in Pittsburgh.

