PensBurgh Podcast: Analyzing the Zucker injury and Carter contract extension

We have quite a bit of news to discuss on this week’s episode of the PensBurgh Podcast.

In negative news, the Pittsburgh Penguins continue to anger the Hockey Gods, as the team has lost another player to injury. Jason Zucker will be out for an undetermined amount of time to recover from core muscle surgery. Robbie and I throw our guesses into the ring to see who should slot alongside Evgeni Malkin for the foreseeable future. Will it be Danton Heinen? Evan Rodrigues? Jeff Carter?

And speaking of Jeff Carter, the longtime Los Angeles King has just signed a brand new contract extension that will keep him in the Steel City through the 2023-24 season. With an average annual value of $3.125M, Robbie and I also discuss the pros and cons of the extension, and what this news means for the futures of players like Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Bryan Rust—all players whose contracts expire at season’s end.

This week’s mailbag also sees us discuss the departure of Patrick Allvin to the Vancouver Canucks, a make-your-own-uniform debate, the future of the NHL in Europe, plus much more.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

Don’t forget to support us by rating and subscribing to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and Google Play.

Make sure to also follow us on Twitter all season long to get updated every time a new episode drops: @PensburghPod

***

Intro/Outro music courtesy of: Sylendanna.

Track title - Online Now! & I Think Its The Way I Walk