Pens Points: Losses Mounting

After trailing 3-1 through two periods, the Pittsburgh Penguins mounted a second straight third period comeback and looked to be on track for another overtime contest. A pair of Bryan Rust tallies had the Penguins level with the Los Angeles Kings before Trevor Moore scored with less than seven minutes left to give the Kings the victory. [Pensburgh]

Let’s get Monday rolling with Pens Points...

Jake Guentzel is once again on a tear and he will soon to get display his talents in front of the entire NHL at the All-Star Game. Even with all the success in his young career to this point, there is still room for Guentzel to improve on the ice. [Trib Live]

When you have a bevy of talent and skill like the Penguins do you can sometimes have a difficult time properly distributing it throughout the lineup. In an effort to better balance the lineup, there are a few options Mike Sullivan could choose. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Three players from the AHL were recalled to the practice squad on Sunday afternoon. Defenseman P.O. Joseph along with forward Kaspar Bjorkqvist and Michael Chaput were added. Joseph and Bjorkqvist have both played in the NHL this season. [Penguins]

Although players and coaches will not be going, the Penguins will still be represented at the Olympics in China. Penguins executive and former Olympian Scott Young will be an assistant coach for Team USA in Beijing. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

When exchange students come to America, they’re hoping to do more than just hit the books. Experiencing the local culture is all part of the exchange student life, and one lucky student from Germany is housed with a diehard sport family. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

A freak injury last week knocked Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon out of action and thus out of the All-Star Game. MacKinnon was set to be the captain for the Central division in Las Vegas. [NHL]