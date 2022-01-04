Pens Points: Getting Healthy

Here are your Pens Points for this Tuesday morning...

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasper Bjorkqvist made his NHL debut in the club’s last game against the San Jose Sharks. The 24-year-old has overcome obstacles, not setbacks, to persevere and make it to the highest level of professional hockey. [Trib Live]

The Penguins also announced that defenseman P.O Joseph has been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton AHL affiliate. [Trib Live]

Goaltender Tristan Jarry is leaving his COVID-19 isolation period. Throw in a fully-recovered Evgeni Malkin, and could the Penguins be returning to full strength for the second half of the campaign? [Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has now publicly said that he explored options to try and have Olympic hockey played at the Summer Olympics. [Yahoo]

The 2022 Winter Classic is in the books. It was one of the coldest NHL games on record, with the St. Louis Blues coming out on top by a score of 6-4. But where could the 2023 version of the game be played? [CBS Sports]

Goalie fight? Goalie fight. In the Federal Prospects Hockey League, a low-level professional league based in the United States, two netminders threw hands in a blowout contest that also included a line brawl. [Yahoo]

Will the Quebec Nordiques ever realistically return to the NHL? [The Hockey News]