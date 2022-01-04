 clock menu more-arrow no yes

P.O Joseph off COVID list, re-assigned to AHL

The 22-year-old defenseman has cleared COVID-19 protocol.

By Mike Darnay
Pittsburgh Penguins v New York Islanders Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

P.O Joseph has cleared COVID-19 protocol and has been reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the American Hockey League.

Penguins General Manager Ron Hextall announced the news Monday evening.

The 22-year-old defenseman has split time between the NHL club and the AHL club, playing in 4 games for the Penguins and 16 games for the WBS Penguins.

Joseph has registered 11 points for the WBS Penguins so far this season, and his three goals have tied his AHL career high that he set during the 2019-20 season.

For the Penguins, the team currently holds an 8 game win streak, most recently defeating the visiting San Jose Sharks by a score of 8-5 on Sunday afternoon.

The St. Louis Blues are next up for the Penguins, who will visit PPG Paints Arena tomorrow night, with the team looking to get the win streak to 9 games.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. tomorrow.

