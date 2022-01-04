P.O Joseph off COVID list, re-assigned to AHL

P.O Joseph has cleared COVID-19 protocol and has been reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the American Hockey League.

Penguins General Manager Ron Hextall announced the news Monday evening.

The Penguins have removed defenseman P.O Joseph from the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol List and have re-assigned him to the @WBSPenguins.



The 22-year-old defenseman has split time between the NHL club and the AHL club, playing in 4 games for the Penguins and 16 games for the WBS Penguins.

Joseph has registered 11 points for the WBS Penguins so far this season, and his three goals have tied his AHL career high that he set during the 2019-20 season.

For the Penguins, the team currently holds an 8 game win streak, most recently defeating the visiting San Jose Sharks by a score of 8-5 on Sunday afternoon.

The St. Louis Blues are next up for the Penguins, who will visit PPG Paints Arena tomorrow night, with the team looking to get the win streak to 9 games.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. tomorrow.