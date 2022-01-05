Pens Points: Going for Nine

When the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the St. Louis Blues this evening, it will mark the beginning of one of the more difficult stretches of schedule they will face. After tonight, the Penguins begin a six game road trip tomorrow night in Philadelphia before heading west through Texas, California, and Nevada.

Prior to puck drop, here is Pens Points to get you ready...

A day after returning to the ice for an individual workout, goaltender Tristan Jarry participated in a full team practice on Tuesday. With back-to-backs coming up and a tough stretch ahead, seeing Jarry on the ice is a sigh of relief. [Pensburgh]

On the flip side, forward Drew O’Connor was added to the NHL COVID protocols on Tuesday and will be out of the lineup. Brian Boyle is also back with the team (personal reasons) and Anthony Angello has been sent down to the AHL. [Penguins]

It remains to be seen if Kris Letang will be playing with the Penguins beyond this season, but he still has plans to play for many years. As for now, Letang is focused on what lies immediately ahead of him, winning another Stanley Cup. [Trib Live]

Sticking with Letang, a lot of what made him so great years ago has now diminished from his game, but he’s making up for it in other areas. While the flashes are still there, it’s doing the simple things that makes Letang a true asset. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

The NHL doesn’t have an official award for “Most Improved Player” but if they did, Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues is in the discussion. His emergence this season has been a revelation for the Penguins in light of several absences. [The Hockey Writers]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Tonight’s marquee matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs may be without some major headliners. COVID issues could force both Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews to miss the highly anticipated contest. [NHL]

Dougie Hamilton will be out of action for the foreseeable future for the New Jersey Devils after being placed on injured reserve. The prized free agent from this past offseason suffered a broken jaw and will need surgery. [Sportsnet]