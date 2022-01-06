Pens Points: A Trade Is Made

Here are your Pens Points for this Thursday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins clashed with the recent Winter Classic winners, the St. Louis Blues, last night at PPG Paints Arena. Looking for their ninth straight win, the Penguins got contributions from their captain, and a much-needed goalie change, to rally back and defeat the music notes 5-3. [Recap]

In what will largely be viewed as a salary cap move, the Penguins yesterday acquired Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex Nylander in exchange for Sam Lafferty. [PensBurgh]

The chairman of Fenway Sports Group, Tom Werner, met with reporters yesterday as the Fenway Sports Group has now formally taken control of the Penguins. So far, he likes what he sees. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Colorado Avalanche defenseman, Cale Makar, is playing hockey from another planet right now. His point production combined with his ice time are making him a headache for opposing goaltenders, and the 23-year-old doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. [The Hockey News]

The NHL hasn’t had a great run of sustained success from a financial point of view. The league is heavily reliant on ticket sales to generate its revenue, and the pandemic has obviously made that a difficult challenge. Now, the league and 20 of its teams claimed to have lost over $1 billion since the start of the pandemic, and they are suing five of their insurance providers for reimbursement. [CBS Sports]

Here are ten players who should be dealt at the trade deadline. [Yahoo]

The Winter Classic was a bit of a mixed bag when analyzing the viewership numbers. TNT set a cable record with the outdoor contest, but the game also logged its lowest viewership number ever. [Sports Business Journal]

The league has postponed three additional games because of Canadian attendance restrictions. [Sportsnet]