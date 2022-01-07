PensBurgh Podcast: Can the Penguins get even stronger?

It’s the first PensBurgh Podcast of 2022. The COVID surges have cooled (for now), and the Pittsburgh Penguins are back to playing hockey.

We have a few game recaps on tap, as the Penguins have extended their win streak to nine straight games at the time of this writing. And they have gone on this great run without the services of one, Evgeni Malkin.

This week, Robbie and I are here to talk about the return of the 35-year-old centerman, and how his return to this Penguins team will impact the club as they look to gear up for another Stanley Cup run.

In addition to the Malkin talk, the mailbag returns this week with some questions about trade acquisitions, Malkin’s contract extension, and the defense pairings heading into next season.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

