Pens Points: Penguins @ Buffalo Sabres (preseason) game-day

The Penguins will be heading up 79 and over to I-90 for a matinee pre-season game against the Buffalo Sabres tomorrow. Action will be starting at 1pm, and will be on AT&T Sportsnet locally, the NHL Network nationally and WXDX 105.9 The X on the radio and online.

Pittsburgh also made nine cuts and a little more on the roster can be found here. [PensBurgh]

Lined up and ready for tomorrow's matchup.



See you soon, @BuffaloSabres. pic.twitter.com/5HUzLFdLe2 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 30, 2022

Meanwhile on the other side commonwealth, today marks the start of training camp for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Cuts from the linked above will be there, and eventually so will some in the lineup today. [WBS Penguins]

Jeff Carter and Teddy Blueger (each dealing with undisclosed day-to-day injuries) again both missed practice yesterday. Carter was able to get individual work on the ice in prior to the team session, Blueger was not on the ice. [Twitter]

Sam Poulin has been excused to step away from the team for a few days to deal with a personal family matter. All the best to him and his family. [Twitter]

Casey DeSmith is back, healthy again and ready for another season with the Penguins. [Post-Gazette]

One of the best season preview pieces around rolls onto the Pens. A money closing thought: “the Penguins are going to spend the next few years chasing Cups, even though the outcome is getting less and less likely. There’s nothing wrong with that.” [The Athletic $]

The Devils are going to have a choice to make on if it’s time for 2022 second overall pick Simon Nemec to start his NHL career now, or delay it a year. [All About the Jersey]

Waivers have begun, and here’s what you need to know as some veterans start to get cut and start to appear already on the waiver wire. [Pension Plan Puppets]

Teams in the East that didn’t make the playoffs will be looking to find their way into the post-season this year. Which team’s chances do you like the best? I really like Ottawa’s turnaround. They might still be a piece or two away, but if nothing else they should be a fun team to watch. [NHL.com]

And finally, in the weirdest injury news of the day: Josh Anderson is back on the ice. He is only now starting training camp with Montreal after dealing with a “nasty infection” on his finger that was believed to be caused by a spider bite. When reached for comment, the spider reportedly said, “Go Leafs Go!” (/rimshot) [Daily Faceoff]