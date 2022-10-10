Pens practice roundup: Teddy Blueger remains in non-contact jersey

With the preseason in the rearview mirror and the regular season looming, the Penguins held a Sunday morning practice — and the status of one center remains unclear.

As the team held its morning practice at the UPMC Lemieux complex in Cranberry Township, Penguins center Teddy Blueger remained in a non-contact jersey, but did get some reps in.

Teddy Blueger is in a white jersey today, signifying he has not yet been cleared for contact. — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) October 9, 2022

Blueger rotated in, getting some time in on the 4th line, his usual role, but it’s not clear when he may be able to take contact and if he will be ready for opening night when the Penguins host the Coyotes on Thursday night.

Penguins' lines/pairings in practice. No changes. Teddy Blueger (non-contact) rotating in on the fourth line.



Guentzel-Crosby-Rakell

Zucker-Malkin-Rust

Heinen-Carter-Kapanen

McGinn-Poehling/Blueger-Archibald



Dumoulin-Letang

Pettersson-Petry

Smith-Rutta

Joseph-Ruhwedel — Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) October 9, 2022

Outside of the Blueger question mark, it appears that Josh Archibald may have earned a spot on the 4th line, with the team’s first 3 lines seemingly set for opening night.

Blueger is currently dealing with an upper body injury that he suffered in practice around 10 days ago — but the severity of his injury wasn’t made available, in typical NHL fashion.

Perhaps we will get some more insight into Blueger’s potential status for opening night as the week goes on.