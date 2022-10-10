 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pens practice roundup: Teddy Blueger remains in non-contact jersey

The Pens center spent time rotating into the lineup in practice, but his status remains unclear.

By Mike Darnay
New York Rangers v Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Three Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

With the preseason in the rearview mirror and the regular season looming, the Penguins held a Sunday morning practice — and the status of one center remains unclear.

As the team held its morning practice at the UPMC Lemieux complex in Cranberry Township, Penguins center Teddy Blueger remained in a non-contact jersey, but did get some reps in.

Blueger rotated in, getting some time in on the 4th line, his usual role, but it’s not clear when he may be able to take contact and if he will be ready for opening night when the Penguins host the Coyotes on Thursday night.

Outside of the Blueger question mark, it appears that Josh Archibald may have earned a spot on the 4th line, with the team’s first 3 lines seemingly set for opening night.

Blueger is currently dealing with an upper body injury that he suffered in practice around 10 days ago — but the severity of his injury wasn’t made available, in typical NHL fashion.

Perhaps we will get some more insight into Blueger’s potential status for opening night as the week goes on.

