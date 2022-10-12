T minus-1 more day until Penguins hockey

Welcome to the last day before the start of the season. We’ve almost made it, gang. Until we do, here are some of the stories we are reading today...

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a big outdoors game in Boston this season, and the AHL Wilkes-Barre Penguins will also be paying outside this year. That’s cool. It’s in Cleveland, though, can’t have it all. [WBS Penguins]

Meesh gets it going with a breakdown and notes on each player on the Penguins’ roster. [Penguins.com]

Sidney Crosby is going into season No. 16 as the Penguins’ captain. That ties Joe Sakic for the second longest time captaining an NHL team, with only Steve Yzerman (fittingly at 19) having spent longer in the role in league history. Here’s a list of the current captains around the league. [Tribune Review]

Our friends at the Hurricanes’ blog have the Penguins finishing between second and fourth in the division. Considering the Rangers knocked Carolina out of the playoffs last spring, it’s no surprise NYR is getting a lot of respect from their writers as well. [Canes Country]

There are nearly 250 NHL players on opening day rosters who spent time in the NCAA, including 10 Penguins. Can you name them*? (Answer at the bottom) [CollegeHockeyInc.com]

All the best to Carl Hagelin, who in addition to dealing with the aftermath of a very gruesome eye injury is now out indefinitely after undergoing hip surgery. [NHL.com]

Despite being recently waived, both Nick Foligno and Mike Reilly are looking like they will be playing to start the season for the Bruins. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

As the season begins, most teams have high hopes and are dreaming of at least being in the mix for a playoff spot. The Chicago Blackhawks are not most teams, and some fans are already focusing on who will be their competition...for securing the league’s worst record (and best odds for 2023 draftee wonder kid Connor Bedard). [Second City Hockey]

Hockey Canada’s CEO and entire board is now out, following pressure from sponsors after the organization’s recent scandals. [Sportsnet]

Tampa defender Ian Cole has an “interview” with the league scheduled today in New York following his suspension after the allegations against him. [Twitter - Friedman]

Only two weeks after breaking his hand, turns out Brock Boeser won’t miss time at the start of the season after all for the Canucks, returning ahead of schedule. [TSN]

Finally, here’s a free smile for one and all. If this season goes off the rails in Philadelphia, like many expect it could, this is going to be such a delight to watch unfold!

"We have zero respect in this league right now. Zero." - John Tortorella pic.twitter.com/BsBlqBDZxr — Broad Street Hockey (@BroadStHockey) October 11, 2022

(Answer for the 10 NCAA alums on the Penguins’ opening day roster: Guentzel, Rust, Zucker, Blueger, Archibald, Poehling, Petry, Dumoulin, Ruhwedel and DeSmith).