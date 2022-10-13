Pens Points: Great day for hockey

Our long wait comes to an end this evening as hockey returns to the Steel City with the Pittsburgh Penguins set to begin their 2022-23 campaign against the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena. A summer of uncertainty comes to a close once and for all as the Penguins begin another months long battle for hockey’s ultimate prize.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM and will be broadcast on AT&T Sports Network.

Your first game day Pens Points of the season is here...

A log jam on the blue line keeps the rumor mill working as the Penguins navigate the salary cap while getting their preferred lineup on the ice. While a trade still seems more likely than not, there is one name you can cross off the trade block. [Pensburgh]

Preseason is the perfect time to make as many bold predictions as one wants without having to worry about any recourse when they are inevitably wrong. [Pensburgh]

Only 23 players will make the Penguins opening night roster, but many more than that will have an impact on the team’s season. Before puck drop tonight, get familiar with those most likely to don the skating penguin this season. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

When discussing any potnetial Penguins success the focus is squarely on the Big 3 of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang while the young core of players who play a key factor as well are often ignored. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Fans best know the players by the names on their jerseys, but in the locker room, players rely heavily on nicknames to identify one another. [Penguins]

On the long list of great coaches who have helmed the Penguins, Mike Sullivan stands alone as the best in franchise history. Nearly seven years after taking over as head coach, Sullivan has the full trust and support of the Penguins biggest stars. [The Athletic $$]

Tonight’s opponent, the Arizona Coyotes, are not projected to be very good this season but that doesn’t mean they should be taken lightly. There aren’t a ton of household names on the roster, but Clayton Keller is a name everyone should be familiar with. [Five for Howling]

If you’re headed down to PPG Paints Arena tonight or at any point this season, there is an array of new dining options for fans to taste. Regardless if you are on the first level or second, your taste buds will love what is waiting for them this season. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

With just 54 career games under his belt, the Buffalo Sabres locked down young defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, son of former Penguin Kjell, with a seven year contract worth $30 million. [Die by the Blade]

After 16 seasons in the NHL, veteran defenseman Andy Greene has decided to hang up his skates and retire from the game of hockey. To announce his retirement, Greene signed a one-day contract with the New Jersey Devils were he was a former captain. [All About the Jersey]