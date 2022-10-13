Crosby, Malkin, and Letang to join exclusive list in sports history with 17th season together

When the Penguins take the ice tonight at PPG Paints Arena, the trio of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang will join an exclusive list when it comes to longevity with teammates in American sports history.

For the three Pens players, it will be their 17th season as teammates.

This feat has only been achieved one other time among NHL, MLB, NFL, or NBA players — which occurred from 1995 to 2011 when Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, and Jorge Posada were with the New York Yankees.

The 'Big Three' is set to make 'Big Four' history.



In their 17th season as teammates, @penguins Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang will tie @Yankees Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada and Mariano Rivera as the longest tenured trio of teammates in NHL/MLB/NFL/NBA history. pic.twitter.com/RMZj56UwNK — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) October 12, 2022

The Penguins core three first played together in 2006 and now are entering their 17th year as teammates and friends.

During their time with the team, they won the Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017) and achieved a number of individual feats including scoring titles, MVP awards, playoff MVP awards, all-star games, and much more.

Crosby, Malkin, and Letang have collectively contributed the following to the Penguins organization:

3,030 games played

1,105 goals scored

2,100 assists

3,205 points

103 playoff games won, good for 10 more than any other franchise during the salary cap era.

It’s safe to say that the trio of Crosby, Malkin, and Letang have already made Penguins history and will continue to do so over the next several years.