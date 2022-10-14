Pens Points: A Coyote Hunt

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins opened up the 2022-23 season last night against the Arizona Coyotes. These are two teams that are on opposite ends of the spectrum. The Penguins scored the first three goals of the game in the first 5:10 of the first period. They rode the dominance and momentum to the tune of a 6-2 win. [Recap]

Sidney Crosby leads the charge once again as Penguins captain. As he enters his age-35 season, take a step back to appreciate what the captain has become for Pittsburgh. [Post-Gazette]

Evgeni Malkin parlayed his new contract extension over the summer into a new charitable endeavor: the ‘I’m Score for Kids’ Initiative. [Penguins]

Teddy Blueger missed the opening night contest as he continues to work his way back from an upper-body injury. [Trib Live]

Penguins fans are revved up for the return of the three-headed monster. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Former Penguin, Mike Matheson, now wearing the red, white, and bleu of the Montreal Canadiens, will miss the next eight weeks with an abdominal muscle strain. [Eyes On The Prize]

On the flip side, Sean Monahan’s Montreal Canadiens debut was as near-perfect as you could ask for. [Eyes On The Prize]

The poor, lil’ Philadelphia Flyers can’t get no respect, I tell ya. [Broad Street Hockey]