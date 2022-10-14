PensBurgh Podcast: The puck has dropped on 2022-23

Regular-season hockey is back, baby. The Pittsburgh Penguins began the 2022-23 campaign last night against the Arizona Coyotes.

This week’s episode of the PensBurgh Podcast was recorded before the puck was dropped, but some timely nuggets of information are still sprinkled into the show.

Robbie and Garrett previewed the Arizona game and looked ahead to the Penguins’ next matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The two hosts also talked about Teddy Blueger’s lingering upper-body injury which, in turn, forced Ryan Poehling into the fourth-line center role.

P.O Joseph earned the open spot on the third defense pairing alongside Jan Rutta. How long is Joseph’s leash in what is, presumably, a make-it-or-break-it scenario? Ty Smith looked very promising in training camp. Whether it be through injury or subpar play, when could we see Smith back in Pittsburgh?

Elliotte Friedman is reporting via his 32 Thoughts outlets that trade talks have cooled on Marcus Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks. With Ty Smith waiting in the wings, how likely is it that Pettersson actually gets traded, assuming Joseph plays well enough to keep his job?

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

