Pens Points: Montreal Mayhem

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan believes his squad of flightless birds has something to prove after the disappointment of last year’s short playoff run. [Penguins]

During the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning over the weekend, the Penguins honored one of their longtime and most popular off-ice staff members who’s now enjoying a well-deserved retirement. Former head equipment manager, Dana Heinze, was more than deserving of the honor. [Post-Gazette]

Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph, a Laval, Quebec native, is ready for a new experience in Montreal. [Trib Live]

It’s only been two games, but the Penguins are already feeling the absence of Teddy Blueger on the penalty kill. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

In a rebuilding year for the Montreal Canadiens, Mike Hoffman isn’t doing enough to keep his starting spot. [Eyes On The Prize]

The NHL needs to rethink its scheduling tactics. [Mile High Hockey]

Minnesota Wild winger, Mats Zuccarello, had some choice words when asked to describe his team’s defensive performance. [Hockey Wilderness]

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie, Matt Murray, is out for four weeks after getting injured at practice on Saturday. [Pension Plan Puppets]