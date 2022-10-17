 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Penguins kick off 2022-23 campaign with offensive outburst, scoring 12 goals in two games

The Penguins opened the season with two signature wins over the Coyotes and the Lightning.

By Mike Darnay
Tampa Bay Lightning v Pittsburgh Penguins Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

It was a good opening weekend for the Penguins, who scored 12 goals en route to two wins to kick off their 2022-23 season.

First, on Thursday night, the team opened their campaign with a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

While it was a game that was penciled in as an ‘easy win,’ there certainly is no such thing in sports these days, but the Penguins left no doubt, as Sidney Crosby opened the scoring early and the team never looked back, scoring six goals in the contest.

Two nights later, it was more of the same at PPG Paints Arena, as the Penguins scored another six goals against the always formidable Tampa Bay Lightning.

Sidney Crosby put on another show for the fans, scoring three points, racking up six so far in just two games.

On Thursday night, during the game against Arizona, Crosby moved past Dale Hawerchuk and Alex Ovechkin, putting himself inside the NHL’s top-20 on the all-time scoring list.

Two nights and another three points later, Crosby passed Doug Gilmour to move into 19th place, currently sitting with 1,415 points.

With five more points, Crosby can surpass Adam Oates for 18th place on the list. At the going rate, he could achieve that feat soon.

Next up for the Penguins are the Montreal Canadiens tonight at the Bell Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

