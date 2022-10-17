Sidney Crosby named NHL’s 1st star of the week

Sidney Crosby has been named the NHL’s 1st star of the week following his red-hot start to the 2022-23 season.

Our captain = NHL First Star of the Week ⭐️



Details: https://t.co/KQUCCKqlk1 pic.twitter.com/r3tbSqdTj4 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 17, 2022

Crosby scored two goals and added four assists in the Penguins opening games of the season, both 6-2 wins over the Coyotes and Lightning.

Sid’s goal to open the scoring against Arizona just 1:22 into the contest was rhe 3rd fastest Penguins goal in a season-opening game.

His six points to start the season have propelled him past Alex Ovechkin, Dale Hawerchuk, and Doug Gilmour to move into 19th place on the NHL’s all-time scoring list with 1,415 points.

Additionally, the two multi-point games were Crosby’s 422nd and 423rd such of his career, the most among active players in the league.

Crosby will look to keep it going tonight when the Penguins square off with the Canadiens in Montreal. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Bell Centre.