Pens Points: Montreal Meltdown

Two goals from Evgeni Malkin had the Pittsburgh Penguins sitting pretty heading into the third period on Monday night against the Montreal Canadiens. Leading 2-0, the Penguins were on course for their third straight win to open the season before the Canadiens scored twice in the final frame, including once with the empty net, to force overtime where they scored on the power play to complete the comeback and hand the Penguins their first loss of the young season. [Pensburgh]

All the latest team news right here in Pens Points...

Through two games this season, the Penguins offense is clicking on all cylinders, averagin six goals a game. While unsustainable in the long run, the early scoring burst shows how deadly the Penguins offense can be. [Pensburgh]

On his second stint as a Penguins assistant coach, Todd Reirden is in charge of the powerplay, helmed by Kris Letang. Their work together on and off the ice has formed a special bond between player and coach. [The Athletic $$]

Six points in two games to start the season was good enough to earn Sidney Crosby “First Star of the Week’ honors from the NHL. Crosby posted two goals and four assists in the Penguins first two contests of the new season. [Penguins]

One key missing piece for the Canadiens last night was starting goaltender Jake Allen. Allen was placed on parental leave to be with his wife for the birth of their third child. Sam Montembeault got the start in place of Allen. [Eyes on the Prize]

Monday night’s game was special for many Penguins players who hail from the Montreal/Quebec region, but it was especially so for Pierre-Olivier Joseph who played his first game in his native Quebec. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

It’s unlikely to see any head coaches fired this early in the season but that doesn’t mean no one is on the hot seat at the moment. Pressure is already building for a handful of coaches and early season results could see them out the door. [The Athletic $$]

Matt Murray has struggled in the start to his tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs and things went from bad to worse over the weekend. Murray will miss the next four weeks recovering from an adductor injury suffered in practice. [Pension Plan Puppets]

The Columbus Blue Jackets made one of the biggest splashes in free agency this summer, signing Johnny Gaudreau to a massive contract. To help Gaudreau, it might to time for the Blue Jackes to call up some young guns from the system. [The Cannon]