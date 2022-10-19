Pens Points: Prepping to dethrone

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins currently own a 2-0-1 record after three games and have looked pretty solid early on, all things considered. Now, let’s overanalyze and give some knee-jerk reactions to it all. [PensBurgh]

Three regular season games aren’t nearly enough to conclude any player. However, for Jeff Petry, the early returns are rather promising for Pittsburgh and its blue line. [Trib Live]

Evgeni Malkin’s three goals and four points in three games played is, perhaps, the best possible outcome for the player and the team. [Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Montreal’s Kaiden Guhle is already playing like a number-one defenseman. [Eyes On The Prize]

Speaking of the Montreal Canadiens and young Guhle, this season appears to be something of a retooling or rebuilding year for the Habs, as their young core continues to adapt to the rigors of NHL life. This young, scrappy team, led by a magnetizing Martin St. Louis, just needs its natural skill to come to the forefront. [Eyes On The Prize]

Valeri Nichushkin's years-long doping case, which was spearheaded by the IIHF, has been dropped. [Mile High Hockey]