Pens Points: One for the road

Looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season, the Pittsburgh Penguins return to PPG Paints Arena to take on the Los Angeles Kings. This game also stands as the Penguins final home game of October and last before heading out on season long five game road trip that begins Saturday in Columbus then winds up through Western Canada and Seattle.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM and will be broadcast on AT&T Sports Network.

Your game day Pens Points can be viewed right here...

There aren’t many players missing from the Penguins lineup a the moment with the only notable injury being to Teddy Blueger. Don’t expect Blueger back this evening as he continues recovering from a training camp injury. [Trib Live]

It’s taken longer than many had hoped, but Jason Zucker is looking like the player the Penguins traded for. Fingers crossed the health holds up. [Pensburgh]

Some much anticipated jersey news is coming very soon for the Penguins. On Wednesday, the Penguins and Adidas launched a teaser for the upcoming Reverse Retro reveal.

When Owen Pickering was selected in the first round by the Penguins in the 2021 NHL Draft, he instantly became one of the franchise’s top prospects. He’s showing why he came so highly regarded with a hot start to his WHL season. [Pensburgh]

Before coming to Pittsburgh, Evgeni Malkin played professionally for Magnitogorsk Metallurg of the KHL in his native Russia. A jersey collector from Minnesota showed up in Pittsburgh to support Malkin while donning his old KHL threads. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

It’s been a better than expected start for the Philadelphia Flyers but it’s not a completely rosy picture for the Penguins cross-state rivals. Despite the early success, signs of trouble still loom for the rebuilding franchise. [Broad Street Hockey]

It’s been a bit of an early struggle for the New Jersey Devils and if has fans questioning whether a coaching change is in order after only three games. [All About the Jersey]

Through four games, the Toronto Maple Leafs are sitting dead even at .500 with a 2-2-0 record. Nothing to be too disappointed about unless you are a fan of the team apparently which means the sky is falling already. [Pension Plan Puppets]