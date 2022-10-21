PensBurgh Podcast: Finally, real games

Well, folks, we can finally talk about real, meaningful hockey games. And that’s exactly what we’re doing on this week’s PensBurgh Podcast.

As of this recording, the Pittsburgh Penguins have played three games, own a 2-0-1 record, and have looked very strong out of the gate. But it’s important to not jump to too many conclusions through such a small sample size.

Both Sidney Crosby (two goals, six points in three games played) and Evgeni Malkin (three goals, four points in six games played) have looked like their usual, healthy, dominant selves.

On the defensive side of the puck, Jeff Petry’s mobility and penchant for putting the puck on the net have been evident through three contests. How well can this defensive unit perform, assuming everyone on the blue line stays relatively healthy?

Robbie and Garrett close out this week’s show with a fun discussion about the return of the “Robo Penguin,” with the announcement of the new Reverse Retro jerseys across the NHL.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

