Pens Points: Return of the Robo Penguin

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins welcomed the Los Angeles Kings to town last night. Following a sloppy overtime loss against the fiery Montreal Canadiens, the Penguins survived an early onslaught from the Los Angeles hockey club, peppering Tristan Jarry with shots, but none would cross the goal line. Pittsburgh responded by going against the run of play and never looked back. [Recap]

Earlier in the day, Pittsburgh, along with the rest of the NHL, turned back the clock once again with the reveal of the newest batch of Reverse Retro jerseys. Nostalgia sells, baby. After rumors swirled for months, the Penguins officially unveiled the return of the Robo Penguin jersey design from the 1990s. [PensBurgh]

What is Sidney Crosby like when the cameras are off? What is he like as a 35-year-old athlete? [Post-Gazette]

Former Penguins draft pick, Jan Drozg, has signed a KHL contract. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Colorado Avalanche have claimed Dryden Hunt off waivers from the New York Rangers. [Blueshirt Banter]

If you missed it, Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has entered the league’s Player Assistance Program. [Wiging It In Motown]

What are the Penguins’ cross-state rivals doing with their Reverse Retro jerseys? Take a look. [Broad Street Hockey]